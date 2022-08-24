 
Showbiz
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID for the second time

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday night shared that he tested positive for COVID-19
Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday night shared that he tested positive for COVID-19

Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday night shared that he tested positive for COVID-19.

Bachchan, via Twitter, announced the news, saying: "I have just tested COVID+ positive... All those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also."

The actor did not share any details about the symptoms and the severity of the disease so far.

As per Hindustan Times, the actor fell prey to coronavirus for the second time; earlier in 2020, he contracted COVID-19 and was hospitalized.

The 79-year-old actor is currently hosting the show Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 and with the actor's current health situation, the shoot of the show will have to be delayed for a few days.

Meanwhile, Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, releasing on September 9, 2022. 

More From Showbiz:

Alia Bhatt strives to 'prove' trolls 'she is worth it' despite star kid status

Alia Bhatt strives to 'prove' trolls 'she is worth it' despite star kid status
Ananya Panday admits she 'does not judge' Vijay Deverakonda for 'Arjun Reddy'

Ananya Panday admits she 'does not judge' Vijay Deverakonda for 'Arjun Reddy'
‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Sonali Phogat dies after heart attack

‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Sonali Phogat dies after heart attack
Aryan Khan breaks the internet with ‘Hat-trick’ shots, Shah Rukh Khan feels left out

Aryan Khan breaks the internet with ‘Hat-trick’ shots, Shah Rukh Khan feels left out
Kangana Ranaut's nomination withdrawn by Filmfare after her threats to sue

Kangana Ranaut's nomination withdrawn by Filmfare after her threats to sue
Alia Bhatt reveals why she moved in with Ranbir Kapoor ahead of nuptials

Alia Bhatt reveals why she moved in with Ranbir Kapoor ahead of nuptials
Kangana Ranaut threatens to sue Filmfare after being invited to award ceremony

Kangana Ranaut threatens to sue Filmfare after being invited to award ceremony
‘Kana Yaari’ singer Wahab Bugti stuck without roof amid Balochistan floods

‘Kana Yaari’ singer Wahab Bugti stuck without roof amid Balochistan floods
Sidharth Malhotra spotted with Kiara Advani at Karan Johar's office

Sidharth Malhotra spotted with Kiara Advani at Karan Johar's office
Alia Bhatt to add 'Kapoor' to her name, does not want to feel 'left out'

Alia Bhatt to add 'Kapoor' to her name, does not want to feel 'left out'
Kareena Kapoor sparks backlash over comment about ‘Jab We Met’ role

Kareena Kapoor sparks backlash over comment about ‘Jab We Met’ role
Saif Ali Khan shares intimate details about divorce from Amrita Singh

Saif Ali Khan shares intimate details about divorce from Amrita Singh

Latest

view all