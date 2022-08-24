 
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
New FIR lodged against Imran Khan

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Ex-PM Imran Khan addressing a rally on August 13, 2022. Twitter
  • A new FIR has been filed against Imran Khan for violating Section 144. 
  • The FIR was registered at the Aabpara police station. 
  • Imran Khan and other PTI leaders are named in the FIR. 

ISLAMABAD: A fresh FIR has been registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan at the Abpara police station in Islamabad, Geo News reported on Wednesday. 

Imran Khan and several PTI leaders, including Asad Umar, Murad Saeed, Fawad Chaudhary and Faisal Javed, have been booked over violation of Section 144 in the federal capital.  

Sheikh Rasheed is also among the 17 people named in the FIR. 

The FIR states that Imran Khan along with the party leaders violated Section 144. PTI leaders and their almost 1,000 supporters blocked the road at Imran Khan's behest, says the FIR.  

Imran Khan and other PTI leaders used loudspeakers as well, it added. 

On Tuesday [August 23], the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a show-cause notice to Khan after taking up contempt of court proceedings against him for threatening Additional Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry during a public rally.

The IHC's larger bench comprises Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb. The court summoned Imran Khan on August 31, and forwarded the case to the Chief Justice of Pakistan, seeking the inclusion of more judges in the bench.

The PTI chairman had staged a rally in the federal capital on August 20 to express solidarity with his chief of staff Shahbaz Gill after claims of torture in custody of the Islamabad police. He warned the Islamabad inspector-general and deputy inspector-general that he would “not spare” them, vowing to file cases against them for subjecting Gill to alleged inhuman torture.

He also fumed at the additional sessions judge, who sent Gill into physical remand on the police's request, saying she [the judge] should brace herself for consequences.

