Wednesday Aug 24 2022
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned against using ‘calculated war tactics’ on Firm

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been issued a dire warning against risking the Firm’s wrath with their continued and “calculated” attempts at provocation.

Royal commentator Duncan Larcombe issued this warning in his interviews with Express UK.

There, he addressed the couple's behaviour and admitted, “They will be all over the media, and you won’t be able to put a cigarette paper between what Harry and Meghan are doing and what Will and Kate are doing.”

“It’s a calculated provocation on their part,” the expert added before warning, “They are seriously pushing their luck and risking the wrath of the Queen.”

Especially since, “To the casual observer, especially overseas and even more especially in America, this will look like Harry and Meghan are back doing royal jobs, especially given that one of the gigs Harry is doing is the WellChild awards for sick children, which he always used to do when he actually was a working royal.”

