 
pakistan
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Islamabad court sends Shahbaz Gill back to jail on judicial remand

By
Arfa Feroz Zake

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill leaves district court after a hearing in Islamabad, on August 22, 2022. — Online
  • Islamabad court rejects plea to send Shahbaz Gill on physical remand.
  • Gill sent on judicial remand in sedition as well as arms recovery case.
  • PTI has repeatedly demanded that bail be granted to Gill.

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting Islamabad police's plea for an extension in the physical remand of PTI leader Shahbaz Gill, who is party chair Imran Khan's chief of staff, a district and sessions court Wednesday sent him to prison on judicial remand.

Judicial magistrate Aman Malik heard the plea seeking a seven-day remand extension in a sedition case. Apart from that, the police also asked the court to grant judicial remand of the PTI leader in an arms recovery case.

Gill was arrested on August 9 in Islamabad after a sedition case was filed against him for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army. He has since been back-and-forth in police custody and at the PIMS hospital.

He was already facing sedition charges, but the Islamabad police — a day earlier — also registered a case against the PTI leader over possession of an illegal weapon.

He was booked in the case after police raided the incarcerated PTI leader's room in Parliament Lodges late Monday — where they recovered weapons, a satellite phone, and foreign currency.

The prosecution sought an extension in the remand, which was strongly opposed by PTI's lawyers. After hearing the arguments, the court reserved its verdict and announced it a few moments later.

The court sent the PTI leader on judicial remand in the sedition as well as the arms recovery case.

The PTI has repeatedly demanded that the party leader be released on bail, alleging that he is facing humiliation, torture and sexual abuse in police custody.

Gill, during the raid at his Parliament Lodge's residence, also told journalists that he had been sexually assaulted.

The party leader also asserted that he was denied treatment for asthma; however, the federal government and police have refuted the allegations.

The Human Rights Watch (HRW) has also demanded an immediate, independent, and transparent investigation into the alleged torture of Gill in police custody.

