LG polls in Karachi: ECP seeks urgent report from six key institutions

The Election Commission of Pakistan has sought an urgent report from six key institutions in preparation for local body elections in Karachi, Geo News reported.



The LG polls were scheduled to take place on August 28 (Sunday) across the province but due to heavy rains forecast in the province, the exercise has been thrown into question.



Under the supervision of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja, an important meeting was held at the ECP's head office in Islamabad regarding local body elections in Karachi, during which the weather situation and other issues were reviewed.

Sources told Geo News the CEC demanded a report for the August 28 local body elections in the city and directed the Secretary Election Commission to obtain reports from six key institutions.



The CEC has directed that a report be obtained from the Home Secretary, Chief Secretary, Inspector General, and Director General of Rangers.

Aside from that, it has been directed to obtain a report from the Provincial Election Commissioner as well the Meteorological Department for information on the city's weather forecast.

According to the sources, the Pakistan Army, Rangers, police, and other agencies are engaged in relief work in rural Sindh, and a report has been requested from the security agencies to determine whether relief work in flood-affected areas has been hampered by polling.

It should be noted that the ECP has postponed voting on August 28 in the second phase of local body elections due to rains and flooding in nine districts.

ECP postpones LG polls in nine districts



Municipal elections have been postpooned in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Tando Allahyar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Matiari, Dadu, Thatta, Badin and Sajawal.

The ECP had earlier rejected reports from deputy commissioners of 16 Sindh districts suggesting postponement of the local government elections, saying that the polls will not be delayed anymore.

The commission, while saying elections will go on as planned in the Karachi division, said that it would decide later about elections in the Hyderabad division, keeping in view the convenience of the voters.

The ECP's firm stance on Karachi came after the Sindh government wrote to it requesting the postponement of the polls in light of the expected rain.

Sixteen deputy commissioners asked for the postponement for the next 45 days, however, Karachi's central DC recommended that the polls be conducted.

Sindh Election Commissioner Ejaz Anwar Chauhan said that rainwater was still accumulated in various districts in Karachi which has also affected the polling stations in those areas. The provincial election commissioners asked the DCs and regional election commissioners to submit reports regarding the rain station.

According to the officials of the provincial election commission, the body has constituted three election regions including Karachi which comprise seven districts named district West, East, Malir, Korangi, Keamari, Central, and South.



The Hyderabad regions include six districts named Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Dadu, Matiari, Tando Allahyar, and Tando Muhammad Khan while the Badin region is inclusive of Badin, Sujawal, and Thatta.



