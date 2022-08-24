 
Meghan Markle reveals details of Archie’s nanny for first time

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has shared details of her son Archie’s nanny for the first time.

Prince Harry’s sweetheart disclosed the details of Archie’s nanny in her much-awaited Spotify podcast Archetypes, which was launched on Tuesday.

She revealed about nanny while claiming her son Archie narrowly escaped a fire in his bedroom during her tour of South Africa with Harry in 2019.

Meghan said that a heater in Archie's nursery caught fire while his then nanny, named only as Lauren had taken the four and a half month old with her downstairs to get a snack.

When recalling the incident, the Duchess also praised Lauren - a Zimbabwean who liked to tie him on her back with a mud cloth – as 'amazing.'

She further said Lauren stayed with them until they left for Canada - before the Duchess and Prince Harry moved to the US back in 2020.

