Thursday Aug 25 2022
Ananya Panday gets bothered by social media trolls

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Ananya Panday has been busy recently promoting her upcoming film Liger in which she stars alongside Vijay Deverakonda. 

Speaking about getting trolled by netizens, Ananya said that she does get bothered and she wants people to like her as an actor.

In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Ananya said, "I think it depends on the day. Obviously, on some days, I get very affected. And then some days, I'm not bothered. And that's normal, that's a human reaction that you would have. I've just realized that there's nothing better than to just keep working hard and making sure that my work speaks for itself. People should also realize that they're only seeing a facet of my personality when they see me in interviews, or in public, there's a lot more to a person than just a five-minute conversation that they see sometimes. But it's okay. I'm in no rush. I just want to prove myself and I want people to like me as an actor."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya awaits the release of her upcoming film Liger which marks the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood and is set to release in theatres on August 25, 2022.

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for COVID for the second time

Alia Bhatt strives to 'prove' trolls 'she is worth it' despite star kid status

Ananya Panday admits she 'does not judge' Vijay Deverakonda for 'Arjun Reddy'

‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Sonali Phogat dies after heart attack

Aryan Khan breaks the internet with ‘Hat-trick’ shots, Shah Rukh Khan feels left out

Kangana Ranaut's nomination withdrawn by Filmfare after her threats to sue

Alia Bhatt reveals why she moved in with Ranbir Kapoor ahead of nuptials

Kangana Ranaut threatens to sue Filmfare after being invited to award ceremony

‘Kana Yaari’ singer Wahab Bugti stuck without roof amid Balochistan floods

Sidharth Malhotra spotted with Kiara Advani at Karan Johar's office

Alia Bhatt to add 'Kapoor' to her name, does not want to feel 'left out'

Kareena Kapoor sparks backlash over comment about ‘Jab We Met’ role

