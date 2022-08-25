Ananya Panday gets bothered by social media trolls

Ananya Panday has been busy recently promoting her upcoming film Liger in which she stars alongside Vijay Deverakonda.

Speaking about getting trolled by netizens, Ananya said that she does get bothered and she wants people to like her as an actor.

In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Ananya said, "I think it depends on the day. Obviously, on some days, I get very affected. And then some days, I'm not bothered. And that's normal, that's a human reaction that you would have. I've just realized that there's nothing better than to just keep working hard and making sure that my work speaks for itself. People should also realize that they're only seeing a facet of my personality when they see me in interviews, or in public, there's a lot more to a person than just a five-minute conversation that they see sometimes. But it's okay. I'm in no rush. I just want to prove myself and I want people to like me as an actor."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya awaits the release of her upcoming film Liger which marks the debut of Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood and is set to release in theatres on August 25, 2022.