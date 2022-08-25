 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle was 'assistant' trying to pitch ideas to 'board' in royal family

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Meghan Markle felt targeted by her ambitious nature because she was defying her duties as a member of the royal family, says expert.

The Duchess of Sussex in the first episode of her podcast told guest Serena that she was mocked for being 'ambitious'. 

Speaking on her comment, expert Justin Sylvester has now said: “Meghan said she did not feel this way when she was an actress. She felt that she was being judged for being ambitious when she started dating her now-husband.

“But I think the reason why is because she stepped into a role that was so defined, and had been for centuries, that when she decided to step into that role and change things up at her own pace, someone was like ‘No, no, no, there is a pecking order’.

“And this is how this happens. It’s getting a corporate job and you’re an assistant trying to pitch a new idea to the board and they’re like ‘Woah, you are too ambitious’.

“Man or woman, they are going to stop you.”

Meanwhile, comedian Kym Whitley said: “That’s going to be the case all the time when you become the wanna princess.

“There’s judgement just across the board, flat out.

“Everyone is going to be like, ‘Who is this? Who is trying to get our Prince?’ And, she is mixed race. That has never happened.

“So, I think all of that was on her because there’s a lot of actresses but how many princesses are there," they noted. 

More From Entertainment:

Pete Davidson is dating Hillary Clinton, had been 'manifesting for a while': Fans

Pete Davidson is dating Hillary Clinton, had been 'manifesting for a while': Fans
Nick Cannon announces 10th baby with ex-lover Brittany Bell

Nick Cannon announces 10th baby with ex-lover Brittany Bell
Olivia Wilde not 'surprised' by Jason Sudekis 'nastiness': 'Reason I left that relationship'

Olivia Wilde not 'surprised' by Jason Sudekis 'nastiness': 'Reason I left that relationship'
Jury awards $31 mn damages in Kobe Bryant crash photo trial

Jury awards $31 mn damages in Kobe Bryant crash photo trial
'Aquaman' 2 starring Ben Affleck to release in December 2023

'Aquaman' 2 starring Ben Affleck to release in December 2023

Meghan Markle accused of parrying Serena Williams question about Archie

Meghan Markle accused of parrying Serena Williams question about Archie

Meghan Markle's podcast featuring Mariah Carey to start another Eminem-Nick Cannon beef?

Meghan Markle's podcast featuring Mariah Carey to start another Eminem-Nick Cannon beef?
Meghan Markle, Serena Williams prove British tabloid report wrong

Meghan Markle, Serena Williams prove British tabloid report wrong

Nick Cannon expecting 10th child

Nick Cannon expecting 10th child

Jennifer Lopez wears million dollars worth of jewellery during Georgia wedding

Jennifer Lopez wears million dollars worth of jewellery during Georgia wedding
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez opens up about her new status

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez opens up about her new status
In pictures: Inside Emma Watson, Brandon Green romantic getaway

In pictures: Inside Emma Watson, Brandon Green romantic getaway

Latest

view all