Meghan Markle ‘settling scores’ with ‘podcast scheming’

Meghan Markle has reportedly been planning to ‘settle scores’ with the Royal Family through her Archetypes podcast.

showbiz journalist Kinsey Schofield brought this insight forward, and admitted to GB News.

She was quoted telling the publication, “The claim of her being criticized for being ambitious… you’re not ambitious when you marry a prince.”

“That’s called hitting the jackpot. You’ve won the lottery when you’ve married a prince.”

“And I really think – outside looking in – just content-wise, that there’s an ulterior motive here with this podcast. And that is settling scores.”

“Specifically, with this episode, you kind of see her go after Tom Bower responding to his claim that she’s ambitious and scheming.”

“The book also says that Serena Williams told a media contact they weren’t necessarily good friends.”

Before concluding they added, “And he also questions her Procter and Gamble story. Now, she goes into all of those things in the very first episode of her podcast.”