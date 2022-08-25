 
entertainment
Thursday Aug 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘settling scores’ with ‘podcast scheming’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Aug 25, 2022

Meghan Markle ‘settling scores’ with ‘podcast scheming’
Meghan Markle ‘settling scores’ with ‘podcast scheming’

Meghan Markle has reportedly been planning to ‘settle scores’ with the Royal Family through her Archetypes podcast.

showbiz journalist Kinsey Schofield brought this insight forward, and admitted to GB News.

She was quoted telling the publication, “The claim of her being criticized for being ambitious… you’re not ambitious when you marry a prince.”

“That’s called hitting the jackpot. You’ve won the lottery when you’ve married a prince.”

“And I really think – outside looking in – just content-wise, that there’s an ulterior motive here with this podcast. And that is settling scores.”

“Specifically, with this episode, you kind of see her go after Tom Bower responding to his claim that she’s ambitious and scheming.”

“The book also says that Serena Williams told a media contact they weren’t necessarily good friends.”

Before concluding they added, “And he also questions her Procter and Gamble story. Now, she goes into all of those things in the very first episode of her podcast.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's memoir won't hurt Kate, William and Queen

Prince Harry's memoir won't hurt Kate, William and Queen
Prince William and Kate followed Diana’s steps in modern education for children

Prince William and Kate followed Diana’s steps in modern education for children

Meghan Markle’s Archie, Lilibet ‘added to Netflix payroll’ for ‘quick cash’

Meghan Markle’s Archie, Lilibet ‘added to Netflix payroll’ for ‘quick cash’
Prince William stays loyal to the Queen and monarchy, thanks to Diana

Prince William stays loyal to the Queen and monarchy, thanks to Diana
Harry Styles came up with ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ score in impressive time

Harry Styles came up with ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ score in impressive time

Sylvester Stallone denies reports of getting divorce from Jennifer Flavin over his dog

Sylvester Stallone denies reports of getting divorce from Jennifer Flavin over his dog
Princess Charlene’s marriage to Albert plagued by ‘ancient curse’

Princess Charlene’s marriage to Albert plagued by ‘ancient curse’
Vivica A. Fox says Will Smith deserves ‘second chance’ after apologizing to Chris Rock

Vivica A. Fox says Will Smith deserves ‘second chance’ after apologizing to Chris Rock

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘threatening’ Royal Family with UK return

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘threatening’ Royal Family with UK return
Karl Stefanovic laughs off at Meghan Markle’s reaction to fire scare in Archie’s room

Karl Stefanovic laughs off at Meghan Markle’s reaction to fire scare in Archie’s room
Prince William recalls his 'friendly kickabouts' with Jill Scott in personal note

Prince William recalls his 'friendly kickabouts' with Jill Scott in personal note
Demi Lovato talks of horrible experience of being ‘controlled’ by managing team

Demi Lovato talks of horrible experience of being ‘controlled’ by managing team

Latest

view all