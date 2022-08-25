Harry Styles came up with ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ score in impressive time

Harry Styles came up with the background musical score for 'Don’t Worry Darling' in about five minutes

Harry Styles reportedly came up with the background musical score for his beau Olivia Wilde’s upcoming directorial Don’t Worry Darling in just about five minutes!

The revelation came from Wilde herself who, in a conversation with Variety, shared that Styles only asked for a ‘trigger song’ for his character Jack and his wife Alice, played by Florence Pugh.

Wilde revealed: “In prep, Harry called me and said, ‘What’s the trigger song? Like, what’s the melody?’ I said, ‘I don’t know. I’m going to different writers to write it. Do you have anything in mind?'”

She went on to share: “And he said, ‘I’ll think about it.’ Five minutes later, he sent me a demo from his piano, and it was what ended up in the film.”

“He called me and said, ‘What about this?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, that’s it. That’s it. And that’s really insane that you did that in five minutes’,” Wilde continued, adding that Styles wanted “something that could be both sweet and creepy, entirely dependent on the context.”