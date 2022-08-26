 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry welcome a new member at Montecito

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have welcomed a new member at their residence in Montecito, California.

The Beagle Freedom Project, a leading organization for rescuing and re-homing animals, said in a post on its site that Prince Harry and Meghan have adopted a dog named Mia, one of 4,000 beagles that were rescued from abusive conditions.

Sharing the details, the BFP said earlier this month, the royal couple visited BFP to adopt a pup.

The Duchess expressed that she has long supported BFP and wanted to give a loving home to an Envigo survivor, preferably an older dog in need.

After playing with sweet Momma Mia, they knew she was the one.

Mia’s new home is a sprawling estate in Montecito, where the 7-year-old dog will roam around a lush 7-acre property.

