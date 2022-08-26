 
Meghan Markle, Joe Rogan have a rocky past

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has officially dethroned Joe Rogan and became the queen of Spotify with her newly launched podcast Archetypes.

Meghan’s podcast has knocked The Joe Rogan Experience out of the number one spot a few days after its first episode was launched with guest Serena Williams.

According to the Daily Mail, Meghan Markle and Joe actually have a rocky past.

Joe Rogan received online backlash from the fans of Meghan when he called her a ‘little American hussy' in a February 2021 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.

He, later, issued an apology after all his podcast episodes were removed mysteriously.

Meghan Markle launched her long-awaited podcast Tuesday, with tennis megastar Serena Williams as the first guest.

The Duchess of Sussex said the 12-part series, called "Archetypes," -- a play on the name of the couple´s oldest child, Archie -- would explore the female experience.

During the hour-long episode, Markle and Williams, who make much of their friendship and their shared Los Angeles roots, discuss the notion of being "ambitious" and how it is applied differently to men and to women.

