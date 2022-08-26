 
entertainment
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Kylie Jenner’s ‘bored attitude’ towards exciting fan welcomes criticism online

By
Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Kylie Jenner’s ‘bored attitude’ towards exciting fan welcomes criticism online
Kylie Jenner’s ‘bored attitude’ towards exciting fan welcomes criticism online 

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has landed in hot water for an alleged display of ‘bad attitude’ towards her fan.

The reality TV star welcomed trolls after a photo went viral of her looking disinterested while she posed with a delighted fan at the launch of the Kylie Cosmetics’ Lip Kits collection at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles-based producer Alexa May Rhodes posted a TikTok video of herself approaching The Kardashians star for a picture at the event.

Kylie Jenner’s ‘bored attitude’ towards exciting fan welcomes criticism online

The billionaire, 25, dressed in an all-white bodycon dress and matching stilettos, didn’t make eye contact with Rhodes and barely acknowledged her existence throughout the video clip.

“Interviewed the one and only @kyliejenner tonight what a time,” Rhodes, a producer for Refinery29, captioned the now-deleted TikTok video.

The short video drew over 530,000 views and hundreds of comments from angry fans. “She didn’t look happy at all,” one user wrote. “no hug, a smile or even a word? naaaaaa,” another posted.

“You can tell how much love she has for her fans,” another person noted. “No actual engagement. What a shame. I’d be trying to ‘win’ everyone over. These people are literally their support system. What a missed opportunity,” said an internet user.

More From Entertainment:

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez unveils new forearm tattoo

Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez unveils new forearm tattoo
Jennifer Lopez accused of firing dancers based on zodiac signs: ‘Hearsay but true’

Jennifer Lopez accused of firing dancers based on zodiac signs: ‘Hearsay but true’
Prince George and Princess Charlotte won’t be called by their royal titles anymore

Prince George and Princess Charlotte won’t be called by their royal titles anymore
Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine goes grocery shopping with boyfriend amid parents’ divorce

Sylvester Stallone's daughter Sistine goes grocery shopping with boyfriend amid parents’ divorce
Meghan Markle cast as 'the bad guy' by royals because she's 'self-made'

Meghan Markle cast as 'the bad guy' by royals because she's 'self-made'
Kelly Clarkson addresses impact of Brandon Blackstock divorce on kids

Kelly Clarkson addresses impact of Brandon Blackstock divorce on kids
Why Amber Heard’s ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ getting delayed?

Why Amber Heard’s ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ getting delayed?
Sylvester Stallone steps out for first time since wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce

Sylvester Stallone steps out for first time since wife Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce
Academy president talks Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars slap: ‘Will it be brought up?'

Academy president talks Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars slap: ‘Will it be brought up?'
Justin Long gushes over Britney Spears as he recounts working with her on 'Crossroads'

Justin Long gushes over Britney Spears as he recounts working with her on 'Crossroads'
'Competitive' Prince Harry praised for his 'wonderful' cause

'Competitive' Prince Harry praised for his 'wonderful' cause
Diana was 'desperate' to explore 'different kind of royalty' before car crash

Diana was 'desperate' to explore 'different kind of royalty' before car crash

Latest

view all