Kylie Jenner’s ‘bored attitude’ towards exciting fan welcomes criticism online 

Friday Aug 26, 2022
Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has landed in hot water for an alleged display of ‘bad attitude’ towards her fan.
The reality TV star welcomed trolls after a photo went viral of her looking disinterested while she posed with a delighted fan at the launch of the Kylie Cosmetics’ Lip Kits collection at Ulta Beauty in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
The Los Angeles-based producer Alexa May Rhodes posted a TikTok video of herself approaching The Kardashians star for a picture at the event.
The billionaire, 25, dressed in an all-white bodycon dress and matching stilettos, didn’t make eye contact with Rhodes and barely acknowledged her existence throughout the video clip.
“Interviewed the one and only @kyliejenner tonight what a time,” Rhodes, a producer for Refinery29, captioned the now-deleted TikTok video.
The short video drew over 530,000 views and hundreds of comments from angry fans. “She didn’t look happy at all,” one user wrote. “no hug, a smile or even a word? naaaaaa,” another posted.
“You can tell how much love she has for her fans,” another person noted. “No actual engagement. What a shame. I’d be trying to ‘win’ everyone over. These people are literally their support system. What a missed opportunity,” said an internet user.