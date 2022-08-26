 
sports
Friday Aug 26 2022
By
Sohail Imran

Asia Cup 2022: Ahead of India-Pakistan clash, Hasan Ali replaces Mohammad Wasim Jr

By
Sohail Imran

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Fast bowler Hasan Ali (L) and Mohammad Wasim Jr. — AFP/Twitter
DUBAI: Fast bowler Mohammad Wasim Jr has been ruled out of the T20 Asia Cup due to a left side strain, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed.

He had picked up the injury while bowling in Pakistan’s practice session on Wednesday. The bowler was assessed by the team medical staff, and MRI scan in Dubai confirmed the diagnosis.

"The findings were discussed with the PCB Medical Advisory Committee, while an independent review by a specialist physiotherapist was also sought," the cricket board said in a brief statement.

The medical team will closely monitor Wasim’s rehabilitation and his return to competitive cricket will be reassessed before the England tour to Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Hasan Ali has been named as Wasim’s replacement, which is subject to the Event Technical Committee’s approval. As soon as the ETC approves Hasan as a replacement player, the bowler will depart for the UAE.

Hasan was sought as a replacement player by the team management and the request was accepted by the chief selector. 

He had been working on his bowling in the National High-Performance Centre for the past three weeks and is presently in Rawalpindi, preparing for the National T20, which commences on August 30.

Pakistan squad for Asia Cup

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Hassan Ali, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir

