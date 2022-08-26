 
Friday Aug 26 2022
Web Desk

Jennifer Garner takes a trip down memory lane, shares childhood memories

Web Desk

Friday Aug 26, 2022

Hollywood actress Jennifer Garner is taking a trip down memory lane as she recalls beautiful memories from her childhood in the latest social media post.

On Friday, 50-year-old Garner, who often shares posts from her personal and professional life with fans online, turned to her Instagram handle and gave fans a hilarious look at her throwback 'teenage dirtbag moments' as she hopped onto the new TikTok trend.

The Yes Day actress shared several snaps from a hilarious cross-eyed snap to a nun costume and her high school photo as the 13 Going On 30-star post against San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge while smiling sheepishly.

It comes just a week after Victoria Beckham took part in the TikTok trend.

Meanwhile, Jennifer was also invited to attend the wedding of her ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez but was unable to attend due to previous work commitments.


