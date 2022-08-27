‘Best day ever!’: Britney Spears reacts to ‘Hold Me Closer’ reaching no. 1 in 40 countries

File Footage

Britney Spears was super excited after her latest duet with Elton John titled Hold Me Closer reached number 1 on iTunes in forty countries.



Taking to Twitter, the Princess of Pop dropped a video addressing the Rocket Man hit-maker in her British accent.

“Hello, Sir Elton John, we are like number one in 40 countries,” the Piece of Me singer said. "Holy (expletive) I'm in the tub right now and I'm about to go have the best day ever and I hope you're well."

Reacting to the message, John wrote, "Hey Britney!! Thank you for this message. You've made my day!! Hope everyone has the best day dancing to our song! #HoldMeCloser."

The legendary singer posted a tweet of his own to celebrate the latest success of the track along with a clip of the song.

"I'm thrilled with the response to #HoldMeCloser I wanted to do a fun, happy summer track so was ecstatic when @britneyspears agreed to be a part of it!” he wrote.

“She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars & I love her dearly. I hope you all love it!" John added.

The latest song marks Spears’ comeback to the world of music since her conservatorship was terminated in 2021.

This is the first song of the mother of two since the release of her track Slumber Party which was a part of her 2016 album Glory.







