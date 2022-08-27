 
Saturday Aug 27 2022
Prince Harry, William branded 'David and Goliath': 'Rebels!'

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Prince Harry and Prince William have been accused of planning ‘royal rebel’ fights like “David versus Goliath”.

This accusation has been issued by Professor Pauline MacLaran, in her interview with Express UK.

She began by admitting, “I think Prince Harry will be looking to position himself as the rebel royal - a rebel with a cause as it were.”

“Rebel brands challenge the mainstream - in this case, the traditional strictures placed on members of the Royal Family - and gain support from their 'David versus Goliath' narratives.”

“So Harry is likely to suggest he is a victim of the (royal) system and now he is fighting for his freedom, etc.”

Before concluding, MacLaran added, “This type of approach will sit comfortably with Meghan's podcast series that also has rebel connotations.”

