 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Kourtney Kardashian ‘totally supports’ ex Scott Disick new romance with Kimberly Stewart

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

Kourtney Kardashian "totally supports" her ex Scott Disick new relationship with Kimberly Stewart as the lovebirds have "her blessings."

An insider told Hollywood Life that The Kardashians star thinks that Flip It Like Disick alum has found a “good match” with Stewart and that they make a “really cute” couple.

“Kourtney has known Kimberly for many years and she actually thinks this is a good match for Scott,” the insider told the outlet.

“Kourtney knows how true love can come out of friendships because she is living proof of that. Being friends with Travis gave them such a strong foundation,” the source added.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum “believes that this is good for Scott because she knows Scott so well. She knows that Kimberly is a good person and an excellent mother.”

“Aside from this, Kourtney actually thinks that they look really cute together and complement each other well,” the outlet shared.

Kardashian and Disick’s relationship began in 2006 and the two dated on and off till 2015 when they finally called it quits following which Kardashian married Travis Barker.

They share three kids together; Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7 and have maintained a successful co-parenting relationship throughout these years.

The insider went on say that Kardashian would love nothing more than Disick to “settle down” into a “healthy relationship” and she “totally supports” this.

Disick and Stewart “have her blessing,” the insider said before adding, “she knows that Kimberly will always have his best interest in mind, and she is not in it for money or anything like that.”

“Kourtney is so in love with Travis she wants everyone to experience the kind of love they have. She’s hoping this works out for Scott,” the outlet shared.

Previously, an insider confirmed to Us Weekly that Disick and Stewart have been “dating for few months,” however, things between them are not “serious yet.”

More From Entertainment:

Gigi, Bella Hadid mother gets emotional

Gigi, Bella Hadid mother gets emotional
‘The Crown’ season five is going to ‘blow people’s minds’

‘The Crown’ season five is going to ‘blow people’s minds’
Joe Rogan reacts as Meghan Markle dethrones him on Spotify

Joe Rogan reacts as Meghan Markle dethrones him on Spotify
Meghan Markle accused of ‘offending the world country by country’

Meghan Markle accused of ‘offending the world country by country’
Prince Louis bears striking resemblance to his mom Kate in rare throwback pic

Prince Louis bears striking resemblance to his mom Kate in rare throwback pic
Prince William, Kate Middleton likely to edge out Meghan Markle and Harry

Prince William, Kate Middleton likely to edge out Meghan Markle and Harry
Prince Harry asked to make ‘huge decision’ about his tell-all memoir

Prince Harry asked to make ‘huge decision’ about his tell-all memoir
Jennifer Lopez ‘so happy to be Mrs. Ben Affleck’: ‘She’s on top of the world’

Jennifer Lopez ‘so happy to be Mrs. Ben Affleck’: ‘She’s on top of the world’
Harry Styles confirms new ‘Love On Tour’ dates with Europe 2023 shows

Harry Styles confirms new ‘Love On Tour’ dates with Europe 2023 shows
Prince Harry left to face William’s wrath for Meghan Markle’s bullying

Prince Harry left to face William’s wrath for Meghan Markle’s bullying
Meghan Markle ‘cannot be excused’ for royal attacks: ‘No pity’

Meghan Markle ‘cannot be excused’ for royal attacks: ‘No pity’
Meghan Markle ‘skinned’ in brutal call-out over ‘tone deaf’ podcast

Meghan Markle ‘skinned’ in brutal call-out over ‘tone deaf’ podcast

Latest

view all