Prince Charles and Camilla lauded for 'rescuing homeless animal'

Prince Charles and Camilla left fans swooning over their adorable photo as they raise awareness about homeless animals on International Dog Day.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall on Friday took to Twitter to post a photo of them cuddling two cute dogs as they pay tribute to Battersea Dogs Home and medical Detention Dogs for their welfare efforts.

The royal couple also shared that they have also adopted both dogs -Beth and Bluebell, from the same shelter.

“Happy International Dog Day!” the caption of the heartwarming post read. “A time to celebrate our beloved canine companions as well as championing the work that organisations such as @battersea_ and @meddetectdogs do to help dogs everywhere.”

"The Duchess’s own dogs, Beth and Bluebell, were adopted from @battersea_ the charity which has rehomed more than three million animals since being founded in 1860.

“The @meddetectdogs charity trains dogs to detect human disease and support people with life-threatening health conditions, saving lives on a daily basis and helping the NHS by reducing hospital admissions.”

Reacting to the post, fans showered praises over the couple as one Tweet read: “Thanks for rescuing and bringing awareness to homeless animals! Beth and Bluebell are lucky pups.”

“What a beautiful, homey photo,” another fan expressed. “There is no place like home, perhaps most especially for loved canine friends.”