Saturday Aug 27 2022
Jameel Ahmad assumes charge as SBP governor

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Jameel Ahmad. — Twitter/SBP
  • Jameel Ahmad has been appointed as governor for next five years. 
  • He previously served SBP as deputy governor and executive director.
  • Post fell vacant after former SBP governor Reza Baqir’s term expired.

Jameel Ahmad assumed charge as the governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for the next five years after his appointment was approved by President Dr Arif Alvi. 

Ahmad has previously served the bank as deputy governor and executive director. 

The post fell vacant in May after former SBP governor Reza Baqir’s term expired and the coalition government decided against extending his tenure further. 

Following Baqir’s exit, Murtaza Syed, being the senior-most deputy governor, assumed the position of acting governor.

According to his SBP profile, Ahmad's career as a central banker spans over 31 years in various senior positions at the SBP and the Saudi Central Bank (SAMA). 

His association with the SBP dates back to 1991 and he served the bank in various capacities including deputy governor from April 2017 to October 2021 and executive director. 

He served at SAMA as an adviser from July 2009 to April 2015 and as a senior adviser from December 2021 to August 2022. He advised SAMA management on a broad range of policy matters in various central banking areas and coordinated major transformation projects for the bank.

Ahmad did his MBA from the University of Punjab in 1988 and is a fellow member of the Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan (FCMA) since 1994, fellow member of the Institute of Bankers Pakistan (FIBP) since 1993 and fellow member of the Institute of Corporate Secretaries of Pakistan (FCIS) since 1992.

