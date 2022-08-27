 
entertainment
Saturday Aug 27 2022
By
Web Desk

John Cena amazes fans as he flaunts his musclebound arms on the set of Fast And Furious sequel

By
Web Desk

Saturday Aug 27, 2022

John Cena amazes fans as he flaunts his musclebound arms on the set of Fast And Furious sequel

Wrestler-cum-actor John Cena amazed fans as he showed off sculpted muscles in clinging T-shirt on the set of his upcoming Fast And Furious sequel Friday.

John Cena amazes fans as he flaunts his musclebound arms on the set of Fast And Furious sequel

John, who has parlayed his wrestling stardom into a movie career, is shooting the upcoming 10th film, called Fast X, in the long-running series. The movie also stars Clint Eastwood's heartthrob son Scott who was spotted with him on the set.


John looked dashing as he slipped into a black and blue T-shirt that tightened around his pronounced pecs and allowed him to flaunt his musclebound arms. While Scott also looked dapper while playing a scene with a character in full military gear who towered over him.

The two actors feature amid a top-flight cast including returning franchise players Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron as well as newcomers Jason Momoa and Brie Larson. Meanwhile, some protestors gathered in the street to express their objections to the film for glamorizing street racing.

More From Entertainment:

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan urges artists to hold fundraisers for flood victims in Pakistan

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan urges artists to hold fundraisers for flood victims in Pakistan
Meghan Markle angers South Africans

Meghan Markle angers South Africans
Kim Kardashian won’t let Kanye West harass her next boyfriend: Report

Kim Kardashian won’t let Kanye West harass her next boyfriend: Report
Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm ‘secretly’ dating: Report

Jennifer Aniston, Jon Hamm ‘secretly’ dating: Report
Kim Kardashian believes her feelings for Pete Davidson were not driven ‘by love’

Kim Kardashian believes her feelings for Pete Davidson were not driven ‘by love’
Netflix's upcoming show 'Santo' drops release date, trailer, cast and more

Netflix's upcoming show 'Santo' drops release date, trailer, cast and more
Prince Harry's friend addresses life plans for Lilibet, Archie

Prince Harry's friend addresses life plans for Lilibet, Archie
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to extend 'olive branch' to Harry and Meghan

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie to extend 'olive branch' to Harry and Meghan
Meghan Markle's next plan revealed

Meghan Markle's next plan revealed
Meghan Markle ‘conveniently failed to mention’ bullying allegation

Meghan Markle ‘conveniently failed to mention’ bullying allegation
Prince Charles raises eyebrows with his 'unusual' visits to Queen

Prince Charles raises eyebrows with his 'unusual' visits to Queen
Keanu Reeves makes British couple’s wedding ‘out of this world’: Here’s how

Keanu Reeves makes British couple’s wedding ‘out of this world’: Here’s how

Latest

view all