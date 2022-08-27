John Cena amazes fans as he flaunts his musclebound arms on the set of Fast And Furious sequel

Wrestler-cum-actor John Cena amazed fans as he showed off sculpted muscles in clinging T-shirt on the set of his upcoming Fast And Furious sequel Friday.

John, who has parlayed his wrestling stardom into a movie career, is shooting the upcoming 10th film, called Fast X, in the long-running series. The movie also stars Clint Eastwood's heartthrob son Scott who was spotted with him on the set.





John looked dashing as he slipped into a black and blue T-shirt that tightened around his pronounced pecs and allowed him to flaunt his musclebound arms. While Scott also looked dapper while playing a scene with a character in full military gear who towered over him.

The two actors feature amid a top-flight cast including returning franchise players Vin Diesel and Charlize Theron as well as newcomers Jason Momoa and Brie Larson. Meanwhile, some protestors gathered in the street to express their objections to the film for glamorizing street racing.