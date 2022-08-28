Balochistan flood death toll rises to 242. Twitter

As many as four more people have lost their lives due to flash floods in Balochistan, pushing the overall death in the province toll to 242.

The Bolan River flooding has swept away the National Highway, as well as the Bibi Nani and Pinjra bridges. Four bridges and seven link roads on the Ziarat-Quetta highway also were washed away.

Many localities in Ziarat, Pishin and Mastung were deluged. Balochistan's most wheat-producing region, Manjhoo Shori, also got submerged under floodwaters.

The flood victims are contracting skin diseases due to them continuously walking in the water.



In Nowshera, a major portion of the Matta Bypass Road was swept away by the river due to a very high flood.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government imposed an emergency and evacuated at least 180,000 people in 13 districts of the province to safer places.

The Gilgit River is also flowing in high flood. Over 45 houses were destroyed and seven people died due to landslides in Ghizer.