Sunday Aug 28 2022
Amazon Prime Videos movie 'Goodnight Mommy' trailer dropped: Release date & more

Sunday Aug 28, 2022

Amazon Prime Videos released the trailer of the psychological thriller Goodnight Mommy on august 24. The movie will be available to stream on September 16.

Goodnight Mommy is a remake of a 2014 Austrian film of the same name which went on to win many international accolades and become a niche film.

The movie is a three-party production between Amazon Studios, Animal Kingdom, and Playground.


Synopsis:

Two nine-year-old twin brothers come home to find their mother covered in bandages post-surgery, and exhibiting a series of strange behaviours which leads them to suspect that she isn't their real mother. 

What follows then is the boys' discovery of who she really is, which unleashes paranoia, violence, and terror.


Cast:

  • Naomi Watts
  • Elias Schwarz as Elias.
  • Lukas Schwarz as Lukas.
  • Hans Escher as Priester.
  • Elfriede Schatz as Rotkreuz Sammlerin.
  • Karl Purker as Rotkreuz Sammler.
  • Georg Deliovsky as Pizzalieferant.
  • Christian Steindl as Mesner.


Director:

The movie is directed by Matt Sobel from a script by Kyle Warren.

Trailer:



