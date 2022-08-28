Kourtney Kardashian faces criticism for daughter Penelope's makeup tutorial

 
Kourtney Kardashian is facing criticism from the keyboard warriors after her daughter Penelope, 10, recently starred in a makeup tutorial on their shared TikTok.

In the now-deleted clip, Penelope — whom Kardashian shares with ex Scott Disick confidently put on concealer and then blended it before adding lip gloss, eye shadow, and mascara in the clip.

'Well when you grow up in a house full of vain women,' one Twitter user remarked, claiming that 'I didn't even think about using makeup until I was 16 years old.'

Another social media commentator jokingly expressed horror that the Kardashians' beauty obsession is 'spreading to the children. Someone call the CDC!'

Still another Twitter user objected to the fact that Penelope had time to become so knowledgeable about makeup, asking: 'Do these kids ever study?'

Last month Kourtney denied her son Mason, 12, is on social media and slammed an 'ultra creepy' account she accused of 'relentlessly pretending' to be him. 



