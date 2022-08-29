Johnny Depp leaves fans excited: ‘king is back’

 
Johnny Depp has left his millions of fans super excited with his appearance at MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor appeared as a floating astronaut hovering above the crowd at MTV's Video Music Awards.

Later, he took to Instagram and shared a video of his appearance with caption “guess who? #VMAs.”

Fans were quick to shower love on their favourite actor, who turned into a Moon Person.

One fan commented, “That’s amazing! Good to see you Johnny.”

Another said, “Ouhhh I’m excited now.”

“Everything JD does is legendary. King JD is back,” commented another fan with smiling emoticons.

“We love you, you just keep on working and reaching for the moon, you'r the star of your own show and rising high above the earth again!,” said the fourth fan.

It was Johnny Depp’s first major public outing since his highly-publicized defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

