Monday Aug 29 2022
Princess Diana ‘still haunting’ Prince Charles as a ghost: ‘Camilla can’t save him’

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Royal biographers warn Prince Charles will forever be ‘defined’ by his marriage to Princess Diana, despite Camilla's romance that started ‘on the side.

 Princess Diana's personal biographer Andrew Morton issued this claim in an interview with People magazine.

He was quoted telling the publication, “His tragedy is whatever he does, whatever he says, however, he behaves, he will be remembered for one thing: the fact that his fairy-tale marriage ended.”

“Just as Henry VIII is remembered for his six wives, Prince Charles is remembered for his first wife,” Mr Morton added.

Before concluding he also added, “It will always haunt him. His life has been defined by his marriage.”

