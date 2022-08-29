 
Showbiz
Monday Aug 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan dishes out on Pathaan’s future promotional strategy: Report

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 29, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan dishes out on Pathaan’s future promotional strategy: Report
Shah Rukh Khan dishes out on Pathaan’s future promotional strategy: Report

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been making headlines for his upcoming movie Pathaan that also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in key roles.

According to India Today report, the Kal Ho Na Ho star’s fans are thrilled to watch the actor on big screens after five years of temporary hiatus.

It is pertinent to mention that the release date of the action-packed movie is five months away and according to the insider, SRK and his team have already started planning their promotional strategy.

A source close to the team revealed to outlet that the actor-producer will opt for “selective promotions” this time.

“In the recent scenario of films not working well, the actor is keeping a close watch on how the promotions of Pathaan are being received. The actor is discussing with his team how to promote his movie,” claimed the source.

The source added, “SRK might not go all out to promote Pathaan. He is likely to do only selective promotions of the film. The plan is to let the film’s promotional material do all the talking. He is apparently planning not to do many press interactions.”

Apart from Pathaan, the King Khan will next be seen in two new interesting movies including Jawan and Dunki, going to release next year.

Meanwhile, Pathaan is slated to release on January 25, 2023. 

More From Showbiz:

Kriti Sanon makes surprising revelations about her first acting audition

Kriti Sanon makes surprising revelations about her first acting audition
Meera performs for flood victims, fans appreciate the gesture

Meera performs for flood victims, fans appreciate the gesture
Twinkle Khanna all set to start a new ‘chapter’ in her life

Twinkle Khanna all set to start a new ‘chapter’ in her life
Karthik Aaryan declines tempting ‘paan masala’ offer of INR 9 crore

Karthik Aaryan declines tempting ‘paan masala’ offer of INR 9 crore
Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over ‘bold’ photoshoot case

Ranveer Singh appears before Mumbai Police over ‘bold’ photoshoot case
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are praying for a ‘baby girl’

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are praying for a ‘baby girl’

Kartik Aaryan fan dresses as 'Rooh Baba' from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Watch

Kartik Aaryan fan dresses as 'Rooh Baba' from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2': Watch
Salman Khan ropes in social media stars Abdu Rozik, Just Sul for new film

Salman Khan ropes in social media stars Abdu Rozik, Just Sul for new film
Nawazuddin Siddiqui has 'huge respect' for actresses after 'Haddi'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has 'huge respect' for actresses after 'Haddi'
Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan were top choices for ‘Vikram Vedha’

Saif Ali Khan, Hrithik Roshan were top choices for ‘Vikram Vedha’
Priyanka Chopra vibes to ‘Sasural Genda Phool’ with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra vibes to ‘Sasural Genda Phool’ with daughter Malti
Anupam Kher reveals he doesn’t get offers from Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra now

Anupam Kher reveals he doesn’t get offers from Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra now

Latest

view all