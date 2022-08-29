Meghan Markle reveals why she gave the Royal Family control of passport, mail

Meghan Markle has just broken her silence over the decision to hand the Firm control f her ‘entire life’ for the sake of Prince Harry.

The admissions have been made in Meghan Markle’s latest interview with The Cut, with Allison P. Davis.

She started by recounting the exact moment she felt she’d ‘lost control of everything’ and explained the thought process behind it all.

Per journalist Allison P. Davis “on the heels of their engagement, control over her Instagram was just one of the things (along with The Tig, her passport, and the freedom to open her own mail) she gave up.”

“She’d loved sharing her life with people, she says, but she loved Harry more. ‘It was a big adjustment — a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life,’ says Meghan.”