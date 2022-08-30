'Shameless people': Asad Umar reacts to IMF news

PTI leader Asad Umar. —AFP

Former finance minister and PTI leader Asad Umar called out the PML-N and PPP leaderships for congratulating the nation as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revived the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme for Pakistan.



On Monday, the IMF Board approved the much-awaited seventh and eighth reviews of the stalled $6 billion Pakistan programme.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail congratulated the nation for the revival of the IMF programme and thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for saving the country from default.

However, former finance minister and senior PTI leader Asad Umar shared old statements of PM Shehbaz, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and other PML-N leaders over the IMF deal and said “now these shameless [people] are congratulating the nation over an IMF deal.”

Tarin instigates Punjab to withdraw from the IMF deal

Earlier, alleged leaked audio of PTI leader Shaukat Tarin and Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari surfaced on media in which former finance minister Shaukat Tarin allegedly asked Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari to withdraw from the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) deal, just two days after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government backtracked from it.

In another audio, Tarin can be heard asking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra if he had written the letter.

“I am on the way. I have the previous letter. I will send the letter to you after drafting it,” replied the KP finance minister.

Hatching a conspiracy against the IMF deal, Tarin directed Jhagra that the key point of his letter should be the floods devastations in the province.