 
pakistan
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
Web Desk

'Shameless people': Asad Umar reacts to IMF news

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

PTI leader Asad Umar. —AFP
PTI leader Asad Umar. —AFP

Former finance minister and PTI leader Asad Umar called out the PML-N and PPP leaderships for congratulating the nation as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revived the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme for Pakistan.

On Monday, the IMF Board approved the much-awaited seventh and eighth reviews of the stalled $6 billion Pakistan programme.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail congratulated the nation for the revival of the IMF programme and thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for saving the country from default.

However, former finance minister and senior PTI leader Asad Umar shared old statements of PM Shehbaz, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and other PML-N leaders over the IMF deal and said “now these shameless [people] are congratulating the nation over an IMF deal.”

Tarin instigates Punjab to withdraw from the IMF deal

Earlier, alleged leaked audio of PTI leader Shaukat Tarin and Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari surfaced on media in which former finance minister Shaukat Tarin allegedly asked Punjab Finance Minister Mohsin Leghari to withdraw from the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) deal, just two days after the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government backtracked from it.

In another audio, Tarin can be heard asking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Finance Minister Taimur Jhagra if he had written the letter.

“I am on the way. I have the previous letter. I will send the letter to you after drafting it,” replied the KP finance minister.

Hatching a conspiracy against the IMF deal, Tarin directed Jhagra that the key point of his letter should be the floods devastations in the province.

More From Pakistan:

Islamabad court to announce verdict on Shahbaz Gill's bail plea shortly

Islamabad court to announce verdict on Shahbaz Gill's bail plea shortly
Mohsin Leghari warned spoiling IMF bailout will be ‘high treason’

Mohsin Leghari warned spoiling IMF bailout will be ‘high treason’
'Everything is destroyed': Pakistan flood survivors plead for aid

'Everything is destroyed': Pakistan flood survivors plead for aid
Imran Khan collects Rs5bn in funds for flood affectees through telethon

Imran Khan collects Rs5bn in funds for flood affectees through telethon
Floods bring railways to a standstill in Balochistan

Floods bring railways to a standstill in Balochistan
Balochistan flood death toll reaches 250

Balochistan flood death toll reaches 250
Prince Charles expresses grief over devastation caused by floods in Pakistan

Prince Charles expresses grief over devastation caused by floods in Pakistan
Ahsan Iqbal warns of food security challenge due to floods

Ahsan Iqbal warns of food security challenge due to floods
Citizens in Dadu districts directed to move to safe places

Citizens in Dadu districts directed to move to safe places
Govt sets up National Flood Response and Coordination Centre

Govt sets up National Flood Response and Coordination Centre
It was beyond my expectations Imran would sink so low, says Bilawal on leaked audio

It was beyond my expectations Imran would sink so low, says Bilawal on leaked audio
Death toll from Sindh boat capsize tragedy jumps to 13

Death toll from Sindh boat capsize tragedy jumps to 13

Latest

view all