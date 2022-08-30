 
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
Piers Morgan describes Meghan Markle's recent interview 'revolting'

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

Piers Morgan describes Meghan Markle’s recent interview ‘revolting’
Piers Morgan describes Meghan Markle’s recent interview ‘revolting’

Former Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has once again strongly criticized Meghan Markle, and described her recent interview with The Cut ‘revolting.’

Piers Morgan said, “Even by Markle standards, this is a revoltingly self-aggrandising, disingenuous & hypocritical load of royal-bashing tosh.”

“The Mandela anecdote alone had me gagging. How dare she use her title to keep trashing the institution that gave it to her? Shameless & shameful,” Morgan commented on The Cut magazine’s tweet which reads: “Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.”

In another tweet, Piers Morgan said, “How much more fork-tongued mud-slinging crap are the Royals going to take from Princess Pinocchio before the Queen strips her and her halfwit doormat husband of the titles they are exploiting so cynically to the highest bidders?

“It’s such an outrageous abuse of royal status.”


