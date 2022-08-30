 
entertainment
Tuesday Aug 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Ashton Kutcher gives fans much needed update regarding his weight loss journey

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Aug 30, 2022

The actor and entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher is giving fans much-needed updates regarding his weight loss journey.

The 44-year-old actor recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight and revealed that he's dropped 12 lbs while training for the 2022 New York City Marathon, which is scheduled for November 6.

"The biggest change physically has been the transfer of muscle mass from upper body to lower body. I've lost about 12 lbs.," he told the outlet, adding that "my wife [Mila Kunis] has been super supportive."

Kutcher said dedicating himself to the process has taught him that "surrounding myself with a support system makes hard things much easier.

The That 70s Show actor explained that his family — Kunis, 38, and their two kids, son Dimitri Portwood, 5, and daughter Wyatt Isabelle, 7 — is his motivation to cross the finish line this fall.

"My baseline 'why' comes down to leaving life better than what it was given to me. My daily motivator is my kids and family," he told ET.

Kutcher is also participating in the upcoming marathon to raise money and awareness for Thorn, which works to build technology to defend children from sexual abuse and eliminate child sexual abuse material from the internet.


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle alerts royal family about Prince Harry's upcoming book?

Meghan Markle alerts royal family about Prince Harry's upcoming book?
Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski secretly dating?

Brad Pitt, Emily Ratajkowski secretly dating?
TikTok sensation Dixie D'Amelio rejects rumours of break up with Noah Beck

TikTok sensation Dixie D'Amelio rejects rumours of break up with Noah Beck
Gerard Pique reportedly cheated on Shakira with Clara Chia Marti

Gerard Pique reportedly cheated on Shakira with Clara Chia Marti
Britney Spears bombshell audio only ‘fraction’ of what she’ll write in her memoir

Britney Spears bombshell audio only ‘fraction’ of what she’ll write in her memoir

JLo, Ben Affleck worked ‘very hard’ to ‘blend’ their families together: Insider

JLo, Ben Affleck worked ‘very hard’ to ‘blend’ their families together: Insider
Prince Harry branded 'eco-hypocrite in chief' over use of 'gas guzzling big car'

Prince Harry branded 'eco-hypocrite in chief' over use of 'gas guzzling big car'
Priyanka Chopra dishes on her 10-year amazing journey in Hollywood

Priyanka Chopra dishes on her 10-year amazing journey in Hollywood
Daniel Craig supports Ukraine, says it is ‘unbelievable’ to see use of cluster bombs

Daniel Craig supports Ukraine, says it is ‘unbelievable’ to see use of cluster bombs
In pictures: Priyanka Chopra joins Jonas Brothers’ concert

In pictures: Priyanka Chopra joins Jonas Brothers’ concert

Meghan Markle sends message to Royal family: 'better watch their backs'

Meghan Markle sends message to Royal family: 'better watch their backs'
Meghan Markle shares shocking details with Mariah Carey in second episode of podcast Archetypes

Meghan Markle shares shocking details with Mariah Carey in second episode of podcast Archetypes

Latest

view all