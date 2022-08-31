Turkish court orders singer Gulsen's release from pre-trial detention

 
entertainment
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
By
Web Desk

A Turkish court ruled to release pop star Gulsen from pre-trial detention and transfer her to house arrest on Monday, her lawyer said, after the singer's formal arrest four days ago over a quip about religious schools sparked outrage.

According to Reuters, Gulsen was jailed pending trial on Thursday on a charge of incitement to hatred, after a video of her comments from four months ago surfaced on a website of a pro-government newspaper Sabah a day earlier.

Thousands took to social media in support last week, saying she was targeted for her support for LGBT+ rights and liberal views.

Gulsen's lawyer, Emek Emre, said the challenge filed by her legal team against the formal arrest was accepted by the court. Gulsen was expected to be released later on Monday and be transferred to house arrest, the lawyer said.

