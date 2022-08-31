Meghan Markle won't stop

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle seemingly took a jibe at the royal family as she dubbed herself 'real-life princess' despite quitting the royal job two years ago.

The Duchess of Sussex in an interview with US magazine The Cut this week, discussed everything from her exit from the royal family to her new life in Montecito.

The Cut's journalist Allison P. Davies, who interviewed Meghan, says the Duchess is "still very aware" of her royal status despite her high-profile exit from the Royal Family.

Meghan, during the chat, claimed: "It’s important to be thoughtful about it because — even with the Oprah interview, I was conscious of the fact that there are little girls that I meet and they’re just like, "Oh my God, it’s a real-life princess."

“I just look at all of them and think, You have the power within you to create a life greater than any fairy tale you’ve ever read," she added.

However, Archie and Lilibet's mom has come under fire for the comments. While some royal experts and fans see it as a warning to the royal family.