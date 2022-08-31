Netflix upcoming movie 'Rainbow' Trailer is out now, release date, cast list

The streaming giant Netflix has dropped an intense and suspenseful trailer for the upcoming movie Rainbow and the film is expected to be released on September 30, 2022.

Rainbow is a Spanish movie, inspired by the novel Wizard of Oz which depicts the story of a free-spirited teenager, who in search of her mother along with her eccentric companions, set out on a whimsical journey while avoiding the clutches of a wicked woman.

The movie is directed by Paco León and is written by Javier Gullón as well as Paco León.





Cast List:

Ester Expósito

Iñigo Galiano

Rossy de Palma

Hovik Keuchkerian

Carmen Maura

Meteora Fontana

Luis Bermejo

Mari Paz Sayago





The trailer gives brief insights into her experiences, the film also portrays a colourful side of life that includes fashion, art, dance and above all, Music.



Check out the Trailer:







