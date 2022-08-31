 
Showbiz
Wednesday Aug 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Badshah claims he has 'no rivals' in the music industry

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 31, 2022

Popular Indian rapper Badshah has said he has no competition in the industry
Popular Indian rapper Badshah has said he has no competition in the industry

Popular Indian rapper Badshah has claimed that his competition is not present in the music industry, and instead is found in schools.

The rapper recently shared, "I have no competition with my equal artists. My competition is with the backbencher in the school, who is writing his thoughts in rap.

"I want to bring that thought process out, nurture it, and present it through a great platform."

Badshah is famous for his many tracks, including Kar Gayi Chull, DJ Waley Babu, Saturday Saturday, Wakhra Swag, to name a few.

"It is an initiative towards shaping the Indian rap industry and taking it to the world stage. The idea is to find out the finest among the best.

"Those with talent, eagerness to learn, determination, and the zeal to put up a healthy competition will make the cut," the rapper added.

More From Showbiz:

Ranveer Singh's Filmfare win triggers backlash from Sidharth Malhotra fans

Ranveer Singh's Filmfare win triggers backlash from Sidharth Malhotra fans
'Laal Singh Chaddha' performs well overseas despite flopping at home

'Laal Singh Chaddha' performs well overseas despite flopping at home
Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal’s celebratory dance break internet: Watch

Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal’s celebratory dance break internet: Watch
Bulbul-e-Pakistan: Arts Council pays glittering tribute to Nayyara Noor

Bulbul-e-Pakistan: Arts Council pays glittering tribute to Nayyara Noor
Shah Rukh Khan’s namesake PhD scholarship to be awarded to Indian women researchers

Shah Rukh Khan’s namesake PhD scholarship to be awarded to Indian women researchers
Akshay Kumar claims he lost 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander' because he was 'crap'

Akshay Kumar claims he lost 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander' because he was 'crap'
Kamaal R Khan nabbed by Mumbai police over controversial tweets

Kamaal R Khan nabbed by Mumbai police over controversial tweets

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora bop on the iconic ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’: Watch

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora bop on the iconic ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’: Watch
Sidharth Malhotra 'hopes to inspire' as he completes decade in Bollywood

Sidharth Malhotra 'hopes to inspire' as he completes decade in Bollywood
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to appear on screen first time post marriage: Deets inside

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal to appear on screen first time post marriage: Deets inside
Anushka Sharma starrer ‘Chakda Xpress’ drops BTS look

Anushka Sharma starrer ‘Chakda Xpress’ drops BTS look
Musician AR Rahman receives honours from Canadian City: Photos

Musician AR Rahman receives honours from Canadian City: Photos

Latest

view all