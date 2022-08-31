Badshah claims he has 'no rivals' in the music industry

Popular Indian rapper Badshah has said he has no competition in the industry

Popular Indian rapper Badshah has claimed that his competition is not present in the music industry, and instead is found in schools.

The rapper recently shared, "I have no competition with my equal artists. My competition is with the backbencher in the school, who is writing his thoughts in rap.

"I want to bring that thought process out, nurture it, and present it through a great platform."

Badshah is famous for his many tracks, including Kar Gayi Chull, DJ Waley Babu, Saturday Saturday, Wakhra Swag, to name a few.

"It is an initiative towards shaping the Indian rap industry and taking it to the world stage. The idea is to find out the finest among the best.

"Those with talent, eagerness to learn, determination, and the zeal to put up a healthy competition will make the cut," the rapper added.