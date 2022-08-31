 
Meghan Markle seemingly brands herself 'self-important' amid growing backlash'

Meghan Markle shocks fans and critics alike with her new podcast alongside Mariah Carey, titled The Duality of Diva.

For those unversed, the duo broke down the idea of ‘diva’ during their conversation, all the while, speaking of the biracial struggles in America and beyond.

The ‘diva’ conversation began by circling around Carey’s experiences with a ‘diva’ mother, and when Meghan asked, if she feels the word is “a compliment or a criticism” Carey admitted, “I think it's both.”

“For me, I think it's both. I do because I mean, I know the origin of the word. It's very much the grandeur of it all, is what I envisioned,” she added.

“Glamorized and fabulous and whatever. And then as things evolved, the past 20 years — I don't know numbers — the diva, they mean you're a successful woman, usually. But also, and forgive me if we're not allowed to say the B-word, but a B-*-*-*-*. Like, it's not okay for you to be a boss. It's not okay for you to be a strong woman, you know what I mean?”

Meghan later chimed into the conversation as well and admitted, “I think that's really important for people to remember, that there might be this persona, and yes the diva thing we can play into. I mean, it's not something that I connect to, but for you —”

“You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan. Don't even act like…” Carey interjects in the middle, seemingly to stop Meghan from distancing herself from the idea. 

