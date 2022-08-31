WATCH: Maryam Nawaz falls from table while addressing flood victims in Rajanpur

 
RAJANPUR: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, while addressing the flood affectees slipped from a table she was standing on. 

The PML-N leader was delivering her speech in Rajanpur district of Punjab. 

In the video available with Geo News, Maryam surrounded by the flood victims could be seen addressing the victims. Suddenly, the table, she was standing on, collapsed and she fell to the floor.

Fortunately, the PML-N leader was not injured in the mishap. After the incident, she completed her speech while standing on the floor.

Maryam has been visiting the flood victims in different districts and interacting with them as millions of Pakistan are suffering from rain-induced flooding. 

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Geo.tv

