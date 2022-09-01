 
pakistan
Thursday Sep 01 2022
No truth to Imran Khan's allegations of 'conspiracy': US official

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Secretary of State Antony Blinken's advisor Derek Chollet

  • Antony Blinken's adviser Derek Chollet says there is no truth in Imran Khan's allegations of "conspiracy".
  • Says US will continue its cooperation with country regardless of government. 
  • Says Pakistan is a vital ally of his country.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's adviser Derek Chollet said that there is no truth to PTI Chairman Imran Khan's "conspiracy" allegations, and bilateral relations between the two nations will continue.

Pakistan is a significant country for the US, he said while talking to Geo News. The US government will continue its relations and cooperation with the country, regardless of any government, he said.

Chollet, who is ranked at the level of under secretary, said US ties with Pakistan are multifaceted and not just limited to Afghanistan. Security, economic cooperation and aid to flood victims is an expression of the American commitment towards Pakistan, he said.

Pakistan has been a vital ally of the US in the anti-terror operation, he said, adding that the Pak-US military cooperation is strong.

The US official said it is in the common interest of both Pakistan and the US to deal with terrorism.

Pakistan helped in the anti-terrorism operation in the past and the US hopes that Pakistan will continue to do so in the future, said Chollet.

Pakistan and the US held their first dialogue on health, said the State Department's official. He said the US is committed to cooperating with Pakistan.

Pakistan and the US have diplomatic relations dating back 75 years, and the US hopes these bilateral ties will last for many years to come.

Chollet is said to be planning to visit Pakistan from September 7-9, 2022. Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said his visit will offer a chance for the two countries to chalk out a road map for future engagements.

During the visit to Pakistan, the US official is expected to discuss matters related to trade, investment, energy, and defence with respect to Afghanistan.

