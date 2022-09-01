 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS Jungkook turns 25! ARMY floods Twitter with wishes, announcements

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Jungkook from BTS turns 25 on September 1, ARMY gears for amazing celebrations worldwide.

BTS ARMY has taken Twitter by storm on their favourite icon, Jungkook’s 25th birthday.

As soon as the maknae turned 25, the ARMY flooded twitter with heartfelt wishes, birthday projects, trend and more.

From arranging birthday projects, programs to starting a happy birthday trend on internet fans are going to crazy lengths to show love and support to the artist on his big day.

BTS Army from US arranged a birthday project on New York Times Square for the idol on his 25th birthday.

Another fan from China paid homage to Jungkook by decorating his magic shops with Jungkook's beautiful portraits.

Besides, arranging birthday projects, some fans also announced funds raiser for the health and education of poor children of South Africa.

A devoted fan arranged a special video greeting at SM Mall of Asia Globe along with a bus ride from MONUMENTO to MEGAMALL.

Another fan posted a cute picture of Jungkook with a funny caption while having dinner.


