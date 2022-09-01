 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

'Liberal' Meghan Markle, Harry brew 'old rubbish' to 'fool' social media

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are called out for putting out 'rubbish' comments in public.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have made headlines with their Spotify podcast, are branded irresponsible for misleading their admirers.

Royal commentator Dan Hodges says: "It’s actually quite funny how Meghan and Harry keep playing social media liberals for fools. They know they can come up with any old rubbish, and liberal opinion will have their backs."

Speaking the The Cut magazine's latest feature, Meghan fawned over her 'real-life' princess status.

She said: "It’s important to be thoughtful about it because — even with the Oprah interview, I was conscious of the fact that there are little girls that I meet and they’re just like, 'Oh my God, it’s a real-life princess.'"

The Duchess added: "I just look at all of them and think, you have the power within you to create a life greater than any fairy tale you’ve ever read.

"I don’t mean that in terms of 'You could marry a prince one day.'

"I mean you can find love. You can find happiness.

"You can be up against what could feel like the greatest obstacle and then you can find happiness again."

More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner slams TikToker accusing her of trying to be 'relatable’

Kylie Jenner slams TikToker accusing her of trying to be 'relatable’
Meghan Markle branded a 'toddler' with tiara': 'What will make her happy?'

Meghan Markle branded a 'toddler' with tiara': 'What will make her happy?'
Chris Rock refuses tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey: ‘Not gonna be a victim’

Chris Rock refuses tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey: ‘Not gonna be a victim’
Real reason why Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone parted ways

Real reason why Leonardo DiCaprio, Camila Morrone parted ways
‘Lion King’ actor rebuffs Meghan Markle’s comparison claims to Nelson Mandela

‘Lion King’ actor rebuffs Meghan Markle’s comparison claims to Nelson Mandela

Amber Heard ‘barely holding on’ after Johnny Depp's ‘phoenix moment’

Amber Heard ‘barely holding on’ after Johnny Depp's ‘phoenix moment’
Chris Rock should be held accountable for ‘horrible’ jokes: Nicole Simpson’s family

Chris Rock should be held accountable for ‘horrible’ jokes: Nicole Simpson’s family
‘Sex And the City’ star Chris Noth reportedly returns to acting

‘Sex And the City’ star Chris Noth reportedly returns to acting
Amber Heard Isreali bff Eve mocks Johnny Depp '2 second' performance: 'Too soon?'

Amber Heard Isreali bff Eve mocks Johnny Depp '2 second' performance: 'Too soon?'
Prince William felt ‘numb, dizzy’ after mother Diana’s tragic death

Prince William felt ‘numb, dizzy’ after mother Diana’s tragic death
‘Peacemaker’ Kate Middleton urged to intervene after Meghan’s ‘final straw’

‘Peacemaker’ Kate Middleton urged to intervene after Meghan’s ‘final straw’
Meghan Markle ‘can never be compared’ to Nelson Mandela, says grandson

Meghan Markle ‘can never be compared’ to Nelson Mandela, says grandson

Latest

view all