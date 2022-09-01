'Liberal' Meghan Markle, Harry brew 'old rubbish' to 'fool' social media

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are called out for putting out 'rubbish' comments in public.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have made headlines with their Spotify podcast, are branded irresponsible for misleading their admirers.

Royal commentator Dan Hodges says: "It’s actually quite funny how Meghan and Harry keep playing social media liberals for fools. They know they can come up with any old rubbish, and liberal opinion will have their backs."



Speaking the The Cut magazine's latest feature, Meghan fawned over her 'real-life' princess status.

She said: "It’s important to be thoughtful about it because — even with the Oprah interview, I was conscious of the fact that there are little girls that I meet and they’re just like, 'Oh my God, it’s a real-life princess.'"

The Duchess added: "I just look at all of them and think, you have the power within you to create a life greater than any fairy tale you’ve ever read.

"I don’t mean that in terms of 'You could marry a prince one day.'

"I mean you can find love. You can find happiness.

"You can be up against what could feel like the greatest obstacle and then you can find happiness again."