Kriti Sanon spills the beans about her dating life on Koffee With Karan show

Kriti Sanon has recently opened up about her dating life on Karan Johar’s chat show.

According to Pinkvilla, the Luka Chuppi actress was the latest guest on Koffee With Karan 7’s ninth episode along with her Heropanti co-star Tiger Shroff.

During the show, Karan grilled the actress about her love life and asked who she would not date among the young actors in the industry.

To which the Dilwale actress replied that she would never ever date Tiger.

“I wouldn’t date Tiger, he flips too much,” said the 32-year-old.

The War actor reacted with shock after hearing Kriti’s answer. However, the Bollywood diva clarified that it’s because “he does somersaults and flips”.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress further rubbished the link-up rumours, stating that she would also never date Kartik Aaryan.

“I know him well and would not date him for the same reason,” explained Kriti.

Moreover, Karan pointed out that the actress and her rumored boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur were “seen canoodling” at his 50th birthday bash.



Reacting to this statement, Kriti said, “We do look good together but you know me, I don't canoodle in a corner! But yes, we were talking and he is a fun guy to be around.”

Lately, the actress won the Best Actress award for her role in Mimi at the 67th Filmfare ceremony held on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kriti will reportedly be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s untitled movie.