Thursday Sep 01 2022
Chris Rock refuses tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey: ‘Not gonna be a victim’

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Chris Rock has reportedly declined offer for a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey about the headline making Will Smith’s Oscars slap.

Following Rock’s claims that he turned down an offer to host the Academy Awards next year, it has now been reported that the comedian also declined the interview and a Super Bowl commercial.

An audience member at the Everybody Hates Chris star’s show at the Arizona Financial Theatre told Entertainment Tonight that Rock said he won’t be “crying” about the incident in interviews.

"During the evening, he did describe that he declined an offer to go onto Oprah to do to a sit-down interview and even a Super Bowl commercial with Will Smith himself,” the crowd member said.

"He said, 'You are not gonna see me on any interviews crying my heart out about this. I am not going to be a victim,’” they added.

"I think we were all wondering if he was going to talk about that incident or not,” the witness shared.

As per Arizona Republic, the comedian also said during the gig that he was asked to host the Oscars next year after he was smacked on stage by Smith for cracking a joke on his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Rock revealed that he declined the offer because it would be like returning to a crime scene. 

