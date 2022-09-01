Kylie Jenner slams TikToker accusing her of trying to be 'relatable’

Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner clapped back at an online critic with a much stronger comeback after a TikTok user accused her of trying too hard to be relatable while promoting her new makeup line.

The Kardashians star, 25, addressed the TikToker’s accusation of faking her ‘relatability’ to boost her public profile after she promoted one of the newest lip products from her line Kylie Cosmetics in new video.

The video sparked massive criticism online after TikTok user @plasticchandler claimed that Jenner’s makeup review was “very curated to the style of an influencer” and called her out for getting into her car only to film her makeup review.





“This is something Emma Chamberlain would post,” he said. “And I just think it’s interesting because it’s like, you’re a billionaire, girl. Why are you reviewing lip kits in your car when you live in a multimillion-dollar home?”

Calling her video ‘cringey,’ he further claimed that the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan have “never lived a normal” lives, so they had to take traits from influencers in order to seem like they “can relate” to other people.

Responding to his claims, Jenner dropped a comment on @plasticchandler’s clip, saying. “It’s really not that deep or calculated. This video took me 5 mins to make. And yes I still drive and do normal things.”

Jenner’s video has over 9.5m views on TikTok, with hundreds of comments.