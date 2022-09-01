Meghan Markle being ‘shunned into exile’ as ‘fan queues dying out’

Experts warn Meghan Markle may be plunging herself into ‘podcast exile’ as famous faces are ‘no longer standing in queues’ for spots on her podcast.

Daily Mail’s Diary Editor Richard Eden made that claim in his interview with Palace Confidential on Mailplus.

In the interview he started off by admitting, “We didn't hear much about Serena, it was all about Meghan.”

“It was very much 'that's enough about me, what do you think of me?'”

“Instead of Serena making the headlines, all the headlines have been about Meghan's stories and the things she's disclosed during this podcast.”

“It was a missed opportunity, certainly for Serena. Given that, I’m not sure famous people will be queueing up to go on it, because they’ll know it’s actually all about the supposed interviewer.”