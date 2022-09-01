Amber Heard is branded ‘opportunist' by Johnny Depp's pal Doug Stanhope

Johnny Depp's friend is sharing her opinion regarding Amber Heard.

Comic Doug Stanhope has branded the Hollywood superstar Depp’s ex-wife Amber a 'relentlessly scheming and belittling opportunist' in explosive claims.

The comedian, 55, has previously spoken out to support Johnny, and in 2016 Amber filed a lawsuit against him, which she later dropped, over comments he made alleging that she had made up her claims of abuse.

Now Doug has shared more accounts of his time with the pair, claiming that Amber seemed to use the actor's moments of weakness to 'manipulate' him.

He recalled the period of time after Johnny's mother passed away in May 2016, just days before Amber filed to divorce him.

Writing in his book No Encore for the Donkey, Doug said: 'His wife, Amber Heard, seemed to be f***ing with his head again, I assume using this opportunity of his weakness to manipulate him even more, and harder.

'Amber seemed to have played the part of Johnny's ever-doting placater. The cruel dysfunction in this marriage was nothing that you haven't seen up close with your own friends, it you haven't suffered through it yourself.

'Someone close to you, stuck in an abusive relationship, who will never concede that they are actually being abused or if they do, they will blame it on any other circumstance, or themselves, and keep deeper and for worse.'

He went on to note that it was 'almost inconceivable to think that Johnny Depp, or anyone that famous, could be trapped in this kind of abyss of the heart.'

Delivering a final blow to Amber he added: 'That someone of his stature would have to be tap dancing on the hour to avoid the s**t and vitriol of a relentlessly scheming and belittling opportunist - was at minimum disheartening.'

In May 2016, at an early stage in their divorce process, Amber claimed that Johnny had abused her physically, which he denied.

Doug then penned an op-ed claiming the actress had blackmailed the actor with false domestic abuse claims, prompting Amber to file a lawsuit accusing Doug of defamation.