 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard is branded ‘opportunist' by Johnny Depp's pal Doug Stanhope

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Amber Heard is branded ‘opportunist by Johnny Depps pal Doug Stanhope
Amber Heard is branded ‘opportunist' by Johnny Depp's pal Doug Stanhope

Johnny Depp's friend is sharing her opinion regarding Amber Heard.

Comic Doug Stanhope has branded the Hollywood superstar Depp’s ex-wife Amber a 'relentlessly scheming and belittling opportunist' in explosive claims.

The comedian, 55, has previously spoken out to support Johnny, and in 2016 Amber filed a lawsuit against him, which she later dropped, over comments he made alleging that she had made up her claims of abuse.

Now Doug has shared more accounts of his time with the pair, claiming that Amber seemed to use the actor's moments of weakness to 'manipulate' him.

He recalled the period of time after Johnny's mother passed away in May 2016, just days before Amber filed to divorce him.

Writing in his book No Encore for the Donkey, Doug said: 'His wife, Amber Heard, seemed to be f***ing with his head again, I assume using this opportunity of his weakness to manipulate him even more, and harder.

'Amber seemed to have played the part of Johnny's ever-doting placater. The cruel dysfunction in this marriage was nothing that you haven't seen up close with your own friends, it you haven't suffered through it yourself.

'Someone close to you, stuck in an abusive relationship, who will never concede that they are actually being abused or if they do, they will blame it on any other circumstance, or themselves, and keep deeper and for worse.'

He went on to note that it was 'almost inconceivable to think that Johnny Depp, or anyone that famous, could be trapped in this kind of abyss of the heart.'

Delivering a final blow to Amber he added: 'That someone of his stature would have to be tap dancing on the hour to avoid the s**t and vitriol of a relentlessly scheming and belittling opportunist - was at minimum disheartening.'

In May 2016, at an early stage in their divorce process, Amber claimed that Johnny had abused her physically, which he denied.

Doug then penned an op-ed claiming the actress had blackmailed the actor with false domestic abuse claims, prompting Amber to file a lawsuit accusing Doug of defamation. 

More From Entertainment:

Princess Diana’s partner Dodi Fayed’s UK apartment left untouched after his death

Princess Diana’s partner Dodi Fayed’s UK apartment left untouched after his death
Kevin Federline on Britney Spears’ conservatorship: ‘I was mortified’

Kevin Federline on Britney Spears’ conservatorship: ‘I was mortified’

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s blended brood ‘excited’ to move to JLo’s house

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s blended brood ‘excited’ to move to JLo’s house

Ana de Armas not happy with her upcoming movie Blonde’s rating

Ana de Armas not happy with her upcoming movie Blonde’s rating
Emma Heming reveals how she copes with grief after Bruce Willis’ aphasia

Emma Heming reveals how she copes with grief after Bruce Willis’ aphasia

Meghan Markle’s Archetype podcast ‘exploding in her face’

Meghan Markle’s Archetype podcast ‘exploding in her face’
Harry Styles’ latest property purchase sparks frenzy, estate agent spills details

Harry Styles’ latest property purchase sparks frenzy, estate agent spills details

Sharon Stone reveals why she has left ‘ageing reverse surgeries’

Sharon Stone reveals why she has left ‘ageing reverse surgeries’
Meghan Markle blasted for ‘grotesque, sinister’ accusations

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘grotesque, sinister’ accusations
Meghan Markle being ‘shunned into exile’ as ‘fan queues dying out’

Meghan Markle being ‘shunned into exile’ as ‘fan queues dying out’
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘hanging out’ with Bella Hadid sparks romance rumours

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘hanging out’ with Bella Hadid sparks romance rumours
Can Amber Heard ‘hope’ to win Johnny Depp appeal?

Can Amber Heard ‘hope’ to win Johnny Depp appeal?

Latest

view all