Thursday Sep 01 2022
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s blended brood ‘excited’ to move to JLo’s house

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kids are "very excited" to shift to their new home which is JLo's lavish $28 million Bel Air house where they will have their “custom designed” rooms.

The blended brood of the Argo star and the Marry Me actor is thrilled to be able to customize their own bedrooms in their new house.

An insider spilled to Hollywood Life that after looking at a number of properties, the newlyweds could not decide which they should make their new home as none of them “felt right” to them.

“JLo and Ben looked at so many houses but none of them felt like home to them,” the told the outlet. “It was Ben’s idea to stay in JLo’s house and remodel it because that house, to them, feels right,”

“They are comfortable there and so are the kids,” the insider added. “It held past memories for JLo, which is one of the reasons she wanted to leave in the first place.”

“But a fresh remodel is going to allow them to feel like they are having a fresh start in their dream home,” the outlet shared.

The Bel Air property is on 8 acres with grounds like "parks" and the best part as per the insider is that the couple’s newly blended family can “have privacy.”

The house is also near to Jennifer Garner, ex-wife of Affleck, with whom he shares three kids; kids Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10.

“Jennifer Garner lives 20 minutes away in Brentwood, so the location is ideal in that way too,” the insider shared.

Lopez is also a mother to two with ex-husband Marc Anthony; 14-year-old twins Emme and Max.

“The kids are all getting to custom design their rooms so it’s also a fun family project, they’re all excited,” the outlet reported.

Affleck and Lopez tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas in July following which they threw a lavish three-day wedding bash in Georgia for friends and family.

