Thursday Sep 01 2022
HBO's 'House of the Dragon' in the lurch as showrunner quits

Miguel Sapochnik has reportedly left HBO's 'House of Dragon' as the show takes off

HBO's highly-anticipated Game of Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon is left without one showrunner as Miguel Sapochnik has reportedly pulled out of the show. 

According to E! News, the mega-hit series producer said, "Working within the GOT universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege."

Sapochnik added: "Especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon. I am so proud of what we accomplished with season one and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers."

As per HBO, Ryan Condal, the series' co-producer, will helm the show for season two; he will be joining another Game of Thrones veteran producer to jointly head the next season.

Further explaining his early departure, Sapochnik also said, "It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally."

"As I do so, though, I am deeply comforted to know that Alan will be joining the series. He's someone I've known and respected for a long time, and I believe this precious series could not be in safer hands", he added."

Sapochnik will continue to act as an executive producer for the show till its end.

HBO also issued a statement about Sapochnik's departure, saying: "Miguel Sapochnik has done amazing work on the first season of House of the Dragon, establishing its signature look and feel. This series simply could not have come together the way it did without him."

