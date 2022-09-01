Two men allegedly gang-rape girl under guise of providing relief goods in Sanghar

Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

Victim says she was given drugs after which she was gang-raped.

Girl says rickshaw drivers named Khalid and Dil Sher Machhi sexually assaulted her.

SSP says case will be registered after taking statement and after victim goes through medical test.

SANGHAR: A girl was allegedly gang-raped when she went to receive relief goods amid devastating floods in Pakistan.

The victim said that she was given drugs after which she was gang-raped.

"I was going to take vegetables where I was told that I would be given ration," she added.



The girl said that rickshaw drivers named Khalid and Dil Sher Machhi sexually assaulted her.

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), the victim has been summoned to the police station for her statement. He added that one of the suspects is in police custody.

The SSP said that a case will be registered after recording the statement of the victim, while she will also undergo a medical test.