 
pakistan
Thursday Sep 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Two men allegedly gang-rape girl under guise of providing relief goods in Sanghar

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 01, 2022

Geo.tv/Illustration/Files
Geo.tv/Illustration/Files

  • Victim says she was given drugs after which she was gang-raped. 
  • Girl says rickshaw drivers named Khalid and Dil Sher Machhi sexually assaulted her.
  • SSP says case will be registered after taking statement and after victim goes through medical test. 

SANGHAR: A girl was allegedly gang-raped when she went to receive relief goods amid devastating floods in Pakistan. 

The victim said that she was given drugs after which she was gang-raped.

Related items

"I was going to take vegetables where I was told that I would be given ration," she added. 

The girl said that rickshaw drivers named Khalid and Dil Sher Machhi sexually assaulted her. 

According to the senior superintendent of police (SSP), the victim has been summoned to the police station for her statement. He added that one of the suspects is in police custody. 

The SSP said that a case will be registered after recording the statement of the victim, while she will also undergo a medical test.

More From Pakistan:

Villagers brave snakes and hunger to protect land in flooded Pakistan

Villagers brave snakes and hunger to protect land in flooded Pakistan
Imran Khan rejects suggestions of slowing down political activities despite floods

Imran Khan rejects suggestions of slowing down political activities despite floods

Yousaf Raza Gillani falls off stage while addressing flood victims in Rajanpur

Yousaf Raza Gillani falls off stage while addressing flood victims in Rajanpur

10 times normal rainfall drove vast Pakistan flooding: ESA

10 times normal rainfall drove vast Pakistan flooding: ESA
Satellite images show how deadly floods have been in Pakistan

Satellite images show how deadly floods have been in Pakistan
Heart-warming videos of animal rescue amid floods shows best of humanity

Heart-warming videos of animal rescue amid floods shows best of humanity
South Pakistan braces for surge of flood water flowing from north

South Pakistan braces for surge of flood water flowing from north
Over 3 million children face health risks in flood-ravaged Pakistan: UNICEF

Over 3 million children face health risks in flood-ravaged Pakistan: UNICEF
How much rain is expected in Pakistan during September?

How much rain is expected in Pakistan during September?
From furnace to flood: world's hottest city Jacobabad now under water

From furnace to flood: world's hottest city Jacobabad now under water
In pictures: Pakistan floods displace millions

In pictures: Pakistan floods displace millions
WATCH: Swat man rescues hundreds with rope bridge

WATCH: Swat man rescues hundreds with rope bridge

Latest

view all