Meghan Markle could share more secrets about Royal Family

Meghan Markle 'threatened' the royal family that she has more secrets to share about the Royal Family in the future, according to a royal expert.

Prince Harry's wife made more claims about her time as a senior royal in new interview. But the Daily Mail's royal editor Richard Eden, believes the Duchess of Sussex could have more to say.



Eden said: "She made a series of very unsubtle hints that she could say a lot more in the future. It seemed to be clear that they were threats. She was coming across as saying, ‘I can say these things, I’ve chosen not to."

The Duchess of Sussex revealed for the first time that she kept a daily journey before she stepped away from royal life with Prince Harry, sparking fears she has more to tell.