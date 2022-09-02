Princess Diana’s bodyguard spills on ‘what really killed her’

Princess Diana’s former bodyguard finally sheds light on the real cause of death, and how one ‘simple’ thing could have ‘saved her life’.

These revelations have been made by the former bodyguard, Lee Sansum, that drew the ‘big end of the stick’ before Princess Diana’s fatal car crash.

In his interview with the outlet just last month he began by noting how “It could have been me in that car.”

“We drew straws to see who would be accompanying Trevor [Rees-Jones, Diana’s bodyguard who was in the front seat of the car and the crash’s only survivor] that weekend.”

“When I learned they were not wearing seatbelts in the crash I understood why they didn't survive. I always insisted on it.”

He also noted how the Al-Fayed family was ‘strictly’ told to wear seatbelts, and it's reported that the only survivor, Mr Rees- Jones was the only passenger to wear his seatbelt.

In his own book, Mr Sansum also noted, “There was an understandable focus on seatbelts at the inquest and the fact that the people who died in the crash — Diana, Dodi and Henri Paul — were not wearing them. Only Trevor was and he survived, just.”

My initial reaction to the news of the crash had been to question how this could have happened — they were travelling in a robust car and I couldn’t imagine how three people could have died on the streets of Paris like that.”

“But then I saw the state of the vehicle. Later, when I learned they were not wearing seatbelts, I began to understand why they didn’t survive.”

It has been found that the driver of the vehicle, Henri Paul was under the influence of alcohol on the night of August 31, 1997.

The final report also referenced him in full and accused the driver of being the culprit behind the deaths, and even cited the accompanying paparazzi.